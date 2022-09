(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect warm and dry conditions today, with some scattered high clouds.

Temperatures should be even warmer tomorrow with mostly sunny skies, with high pressure keeping this type of weather around until Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 68 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40’s.