(Fremont County, WY) – A warm-up continues today, November 20, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Highs will be around 5 degrees warmer than Saturday.

“Sunny skies today, with a light breeze developing by the afternoon. Central parts of the state may see a period of stronger gusts. Lows tonight will remain on the chilly side tonight.”

Check out the image below for the highs and overnight lows in your area. Click the image to enlarge it.

h/t NWSR