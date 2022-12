(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are looking to be mostly sunny across the state today, with increasing clouds in the south this afternoon and a few snow showers moving in as well.

Normal breezy winds are expected in the usual prone locations.

High temperatures will be in the lower 30’s for the county today, with lows tonight in the upper single digits to mid teens.

