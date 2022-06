(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm today with widespread rain showers and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Gusty winds and hail up to 1 inch possible with the storms, especially in the areas between Dubois and Lander/Riverton.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s today, with lows in the lower to upper 40’s tonight.

Advertisement

The weekend will see continued rain showers and thunderstorms