Warm, windy today; showers likely tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Monday will be another mild spring day, with high temperatures well above normal for most areas.

Wind gusts will be elevated today as well, with frequent gusts above 25 mph for most all of the county.

Shower activity will return tonight, and will continue for most of the upcoming week.

High temperatures will vary across the 10 today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois in the mid 50’s; Lander, Riverton and Pavillion in the 60’s; and Shoshoni at 71 degrees. h/t NWSR