(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be warm with a gusty wind developing for some.

Elevated fire weather is also expected this afternoon in central and southern Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s for most of the County (Dubois at 65 degrees), with lows in the lower 40’s to lower 50’s.

It will turn much cooler Thursday and Friday with gusty to strong winds, along with snow and rain showers.