Warm weekend ahead for Easter services and Spring activities

Don’t look now, but we might be trending toward some real Spring weather…it wouldn’t be much of a challenge, but it’d still be fun with all those colorful eggs scattered in the snow for the Easter Egg hunts! But maybe now we can take advantage of some “sweater weather” and hop around to all of the great things happening this weekend!

Several churches and places of worship have contacted me to post their Good Friday-Easter Sunday services that are taking place…if I didn’t get yours in, you can always add your service times to County 10’s event calendar. Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and fill in your information.

Celebrate a fun and safe Easter weekend, Fremont County!

Advertisement

On (Good) Friday…

It’s the First Friday of the month, and you know what that means…free admission for the kiddos at all Fremont County museums (with paying adult(s). All of the museums have some way cool events coming up, so be sure to ask about them while you’re there (I’ve gotta say, I’m actually quite fascinated by the “70’s Time Capsule” that will be opened on April 22nd!) Visit fremontcountymuseums.com

Lander’s First Friday will be hoppin’ tonight as there is an awesome lineup of participating businesses readying for a night of activities, specials, discounts…art, music, food, and shopping! Mr. D’s will host local author Amy D. Reed, with Stompin’ Grounds offering coffee specials and some wine tasting…Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking is having a Bible journaling class, Crio Bru (cacao) samplers…Lander Bodyworks will teach you how to “cut a rug” with country western dance lessons…at Rebound, the Art of Repurposing, Lander maker Melinda Bausch will actually be making a rug…Snow Deep Designs will have a “print your own” set-up…make DIY origami seedling planters at Alchemy…while you’re out and about having fun, stop in for some awesome food and desserts at participating cafes and restaurants…all of this and more “in store” for tonight in Lander. Check out the LFF Facebook page for more info and updates.

The Annual Easter Pow Wow starts tonight at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Dancers, Drum Groups, Easter Bunny pictures, and of course, those crazy, competitive (but fun) Cake Walks! Dancer registration opens at 5:00 p.m. tonight; the Grand Entry is at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Grand Entry is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. There will also be a Community Feast and Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday at 5:00 p.m., all at the Fairgrounds. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Advertisement

Tonight, Sugarbeats Entertainment presents Jonas and the Midnight Wranglers, hittin’ the stage at 8:00 p.m. at Bar 10, 114 S. Broadway in Riverton. Bring your friends and enjoy some great music, food and drinks…no cover charge! For more info, visit Bar 10’s Facebook page or call (307) 856-2337.

On Saturday…

Prepping for Easter Dinner? If you head down to your local farmers’ markets, I’m sure you’ll be able to find something special from farm to table! Riverton’s Farmers’ Market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Little Wind Building at the Fairgrounds, and the Lander Local Food Market is from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the VFW on Tweed Lane.

Advertisement

Walkers, joggers, and runners will be participating in Child Development Services’ Purple Parade 5K Walk/Run this morning, celebrating the Week of the Young Child. The race starts at 9:00 a.m., but if you didn’t have a chance to register for the walk/run, there will also be an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids at 10:00 a.m. and other activities going on, plus you can still visit CDS’ online store and give your support! For more information, call 307-856-4337, or visit www.cdsfc.org or their Facebook page for updates.

The Easter eggs will be going fast at the Dubois Easter Egg Hunt in Town Park, so be there at 10 a.m. sharp! All ages are welcome; dress warm, and bring a basket to put all of your eggs in. (See what I did there?)

How much do you know about panning for gold in Wyoming? Come find out at the next Wyoming Prospectors Association meeting on Saturday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Wind River Heritage Center in Riverton. Potluck lunch is first, then the meeting starts at 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website at: wpagold.com

Advertisement

The popular Riverton Paint & Create is back, and brushes will be brandished tonight at The Elks, 207 East Main Street. This time around, the project is a stenciled wood background painting, and just $35 includes all the materials you’ll need to create it. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m.; sign up on their website at wyopaintandcreate.com/riverton or visit their Facebook page for updates on this and future paint-and-create events!

Calling all performers! There’s an Open Mic Night at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Reserve your time in the “spotlight” by texting 307-840-0466. (By the way, Brown Sugar is also serving their regular menu, plus Prime Rib, Lobster Benedict and Quiche Florentine for Easter Brunch on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You don’t need reservations, but they do encourage you to call at least 30 minutes ahead if you have five or more people. Call 307-856-1116 or visit their Facebook page for more info.)

EASTER SERVICES IN FREMONT COUNTY:

Easter Services in Riverton:

Cornerstone Community Church

402 S. 7th St. East

Easter Services: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

cccriverton.org

Christian Church of Riverton

1524 W Main Street, Riverton

Good Friday service at 5:30 PM.

Easter Breakfast at 8:30 AM, worship service at 10 AM.

Church of the Nazarene

408 East Sunset Drive

Good Friday service at 6:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday Breakfast at 9:00 a.m.

Children’s Egg Hunt 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Easter service at 10:45 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Riverton

840 North 1st Street

Good Friday Service: 12:10-12:30 at Neighborhood Alliance Church

Good Friday Service at 6 p.m.

Easter Breakfast, Sunday, April 9 at 9 a.m.

Easter Service, Sunday, April 9 at 10:15 a.m.

firstbaptistriverton.com

Foundations for Nations

620 East Monroe Avenue

Easter Service at 11:00 a.m. Join us this Sunday for our Resurrection service. We are having Baptisms and a Brunch following! Please bring a breakfast dish to share.

foundnations.com/church-home

Trinity Lutheran Church

419 East Park Ave.

Easter Sunday Services, 8:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

Breakfast served between services at 9:30 a.m.

tlcriverton.org/home

Hillcrest Baptist Church

1002 West Main Street

Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Breakfast at 9:00 a.m., Worship Service at 10:45 a.m.

Neighborhood Alliance Church

4440 Riverview Road

Easter Services at 10:00 a.m.

rivertonalliancechurch.com

St. James Episcopal Church

519 East Park

Easter Service at 10:00 a.m.

All are welcome to celebrate with us.

facebook.com/stjamesriverton/

St. Margaret’s Catholic Church

618 East Fremont

Good Friday Service at 3:00 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 9:00 a.m.

facebook.com/stmargaretriverton/

Way of the Cross

635 S 2nd West, Riverton

307-851-5139

Joins us starting at 9:00 AM on Easter Sunday for a special Easter Carry-In Breakfast followed by a Kids’ Egg Hunt, and a Special Easter Service.

rivertonwayofthecross.com/

Easter Services in Lander:

Community Easter Celebration Service

Lander Community Center

950 Buena Vista Drive

Easter Service at 10:00 a.m.

Grace Reformed Fellowship

125 Market Street

Easter Services at 11:00 a.m.

gracereformedfellowship.org

Lander Free Church

1215 Hwy 287

Easter Service at 10:00 a.m.

landerefree.org

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

163 Leedy Drive

Good Friday Services:

Stations of the Cross, 9:30 a.m.

Good Friday Service at 3:00 p.m.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil at 8:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday

8:00 a.m. Mass at Ascension (Hudson)

10:00 a.m. Mass at Holy Rosary

holyrosarylander.org

The Orchards Church

183 Main Street

Easter Service at 9:30 a.m.

Music, a message, a Photo Booth, and giveaways for children.

theorchards.church

The Rock Church

150 Baldwin Creek Road

Journey to the Cross Good Friday service from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday service at 10:00 a.m.

Rockchurchwy.com

Trinity Episcopal Church

860 S. 3rd Street

Good Friday Service: 12:00 p.m. / Stations of the Cross at 1:00 p.m.

Easter Vigil Service: Sat April 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Easter Sunrise Service at Cemetery: Sunday at 6:30 a.m. (joint service)

Easter Service at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity, followed by cake and Easter Egg Hunt

Worship in person or Vimeo

Trinity.diowy.org

Word of Faith

515 S. 2nd Street

Easter Services: 9:30 a.m.

www.woffc.org

First Baptist Church of Lander

339 Sweetwater Street

Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m.

Breakfast & Sunday School at 7:30 a.m.

Easter Service at 10:00 a.m.

firstbaptistlander.com