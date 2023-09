(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions look to be quiet through the rest of this week for most locations across western and central Wyoming.

Temperatures will rise back to normal for early September, and there will be a breeze in the afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine, especially today.

Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 50’s, upper 40’s for some. h/t NWSR