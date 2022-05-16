Warm, sunny and breezy out today; possible isolated storms from the north

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be warm, sunny, with some cloudy areas.

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible, especially in the north, which may have gusty winds.

Expect breezy conditions in some areas, with elevated fire weather in southern Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s for most areas in the County, with things a bit warmer in Jeffrey City at 81 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 40’s tonight.