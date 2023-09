(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, another warm and pleasant, quiet day is expected for Thursday.

There is a chance of isolated rain showers/thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening for northern portions of the area, mainly in northwest mountains.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR