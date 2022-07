(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s forecast includes temperatures a few degrees above normal, generally dry conditions, and gusty winds, which will create elevated fire weather conditions, mainly for central and southern areas.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for most of the County, with Dubois at 78 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s tonight.