Warm, dry weather today and tomorrow; expect cool, wet weather Memorial Day weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, comfortably warm and dry weather is expected across western and central Wyoming over the next couple of days.

High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s for most of Fremont County today, with things a bit chillier in Dubois at 63 degrees.

Lows will be in upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

A cold front will bring the next chances of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with much cooler and wetter weather behind it for your Memorial Day Weekend.