Warm, dry, sunny weather continues today; NWSR calling for warmer than normal temperatures, increased precipitation going into May

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather service in Riverton, we can expect dry and warm weather again today as a stretch of spring weather continues on.

Water levels in streams and rivers will continue to rise west of the Divide in the coming days as snow melts.

Highs today will be in the mid 60’s to mid 70’s, with lows tonight in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR

The NWSR is also calling for a warmer than normal start for temperatures and a higher chance of precipitation going into May, and have provided the following outlook. It's likely to be warmer than normal well into the month of May, which is a welcome reprieve for many who have endured this past winter. Check out the likelihood for warmer and wetter conditions for the next 2 weeks. #wywx #spring #warm pic.twitter.com/cwCJyFIvEA — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) April 30, 2023