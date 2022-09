(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be warm and dry, with somewhat smoky skies thanks to western U.S. wildfires.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80’s today, with Dubois at 77 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

A wet storm system will move into the state Tuesday, bringing rain and storms to the west. Cooler and wetter weather will spread across the rest of the region Wednesday through the end of the week.