(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm and dry conditions are expected for most today.

Southern portions of Lincoln and Sweetwater counties should see a few showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 75 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s. h/t NWSR