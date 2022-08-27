Warm, breezy today; elevated fire conditions

Vince Tropea
(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be warm and breezy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly across areas north of the County.

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of central and southern Wyoming.

High temperatures will be all over the place today, with Shoshoni and Riverton in the lower 90’s; Lander, Pavillion and Jeffrey City in the mid to upper 80’s; and Dubois at 78 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 50’s.

