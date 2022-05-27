Warm, breezy, scattered showers today; stronger storms possible

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across the region.

Strong outflow wind gusts and small hail are possible with some of these storms.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80’s for most of the County, with things a bit cooler in Lander and Dubois at 78 and 68 degrees.

Lows will be in the lower 50’s tonight.

Cooler conditions should be expected tomorrow, but the showers and thunderstorms will stick around and become more widespread.