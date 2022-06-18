Warm, breezy conditions with scattered showers expected today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking like another warm and breezy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures differ across the County today, with Lander and Jeffrey City at 84 degrees, Riverton and Pavilion in the upper 80’s, Dubois at 76 degrees, and Shoshoni at 92 degrees.

Lows will be in the lower to mid 50’s for most of the County tonight.

Advertisement

Sunday and Monday are looking to be cooler, with increased chances of showers and thunderstorms.