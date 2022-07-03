Warm and windy out today; NWSR also shares some firework reminders and safety tips

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be warmer for most locations today, and there is also a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms for a large portion of the region surrounding the County in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Shoshoni and Dubois the outliers at 92 and 79 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 50’s for most tonight, with Dubois a bit cooler at 47 degrees.

