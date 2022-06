(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will be much warmer today with sunshine and just a few clouds, and elevated fire weather south of the County.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s for most of the area, with Dubois at 77 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s tonight.

Advertisement

Tomorrow will be windy and hot with isolated late day thunderstorms, with a better chance of showers and storms this weekend.