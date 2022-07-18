Waiver allowing free school lunches for all FCSD #1 students to discontinue starting in August

(Lander, WY) – Since the pandemic, Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1’s Child Nutrition Department has been operating off federal waivers that allowed the district to feed every child for free. Unfortunately, the waivers were not extended to the 2022–2023 school year.

“School lunch and breakfast will go back to how we operated in 2019–2020 with free & reduced, and paid categories.”

Starting August 2022, no meals will be free unless students qualify for free and reduced-price school meals.

“We strongly encourage you to fill out free and reduced meal applications for the 2022–2023 school year. Applications will be available online through the parent portal or in hard copy.”

You can find applications/more information at your school’s front office in August, the Fremont # 1 central office building, or on the Food Services page.

A la carte items will be offered at the high school level, but students have to have a positive balance before the purchase is allowed.

Milk is provided with a complete meal at no additional charge. Extra milk or milk purchased separately will be charged to the students account.