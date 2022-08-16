Voting ‘going pretty well’ today

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 contacted Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese for an afternoon update on the Primary Election progress.

So far, things are “going pretty well,” she said.

With the current e-Poll system, she isn’t able to tell us how many people have voted so far across the county, but the lines have been longer at the Vote Centers in Dubois and Riverton, she noted.

As a reminder, the Vote Centers are open until 7 pm today. Click here to find out where those centers are located and what forms of ID are acceptable.

Follow all of County 10’s Primary Election coverage here.