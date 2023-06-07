Vote in the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo Window Contest

Scott Fuller
h/t Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo

The Riverton Chamber & Visitors Center in partnership with Wind River Hotel & Casino are facilitating a Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo Window Contest, inviting Riverton businesses to celebrate this weekend’s events by painting their storefront windows.

Cast a vote for your favorite window art below.

Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win two tickets to this weekend’s rodeo.

Participating businesses that would like their window art considered for voting should email photos to: [email protected]

