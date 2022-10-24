Vote for your favorite pumpkin and you’ll be entered to win a pie!

Sponsored by Rendezvous Dental
Sponsored by Rendezvous Dental

The Rendezvous Dental staff is always having fun together and that’s what makes them a great team. Earlier this month, they got into the Halloween spirit and carved some pumpkins. But not just any pumpkins. There was a very noticeable theme.

The Process

Guess the theme yet? Check out the finished pumpkins below and you’ll know instantly!

Of course, it’s Disney! You may have seen the pumpkins at the Riverton Museum’s Pumpkin Walk. Visit the Rendezvous Dental Facebook page to vote for your favorite and be entered into a drawing to win a pie of your choice from Sweet Surprises!

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.