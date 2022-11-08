Vote Centers open until 7 pm today

Amanda Fehring
(County 10)

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s the General Election today, November 8, and the Vote Centers are open until 7 pm. Voters may cast their ballot at any one of the following locations:

ARAPAHOE:  Arapahoe Charter School Building- 445 Little Wind River Bttm. Rd.

ETHETE:  Wyoming Indian High School Gym- 638 Blue Sky Hwy—MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED

FT WASHAKIE:  Ft. Washakie School Gym- 90 Ft. Washakie School Rd. 

KINNEAR:  Kinnear Fire Hall-11521 Hwy 26

LANDER:  Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse- 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.

RIVERTON:  Fremont Center-1010 Fairgrounds Dr.

SHOSHONI:  Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center-214 E. 2nd St.

DUBOIS:  Dubois Headwaters Community Arts Center-20 Stalnaker St.

Don’t forget to bring an ID:

  • Wyoming Driver’s License or ID Card
  • Tribal ID Card
  • Unexpired US Passport
  • US Military Card
  • DL or ID Card from Another State
  • University of Wyoming Student ID
  • Wyoming Community College Student ID
  • Wyoming Public School Student ID
  • Unexpired Medicare Insurance Card
  • Unexpired Medicaid Insurance Card

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

Follow all of County 10’s General Election coverage here.

