Vote Centers open until 7 pm today

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s the General Election today, November 8, and the Vote Centers are open until 7 pm. Voters may cast their ballot at any one of the following locations:

ARAPAHOE: Arapahoe Charter School Building- 445 Little Wind River Bttm. Rd.

ETHETE: Wyoming Indian High School Gym- 638 Blue Sky Hwy—MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED

FT WASHAKIE: Ft. Washakie School Gym- 90 Ft. Washakie School Rd.

KINNEAR: Kinnear Fire Hall-11521 Hwy 26

LANDER: Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse- 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.

RIVERTON: Fremont Center-1010 Fairgrounds Dr.

SHOSHONI: Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center-214 E. 2nd St.

DUBOIS: Dubois Headwaters Community Arts Center-20 Stalnaker St.

Don’t forget to bring an ID:

Wyoming Driver’s License or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Unexpired US Passport

US Military Card

DL or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Unexpired Medicare Insurance Card

Unexpired Medicaid Insurance Card

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

