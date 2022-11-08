Vote Centers open until 7 pm today

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s the General Election today, November 8, and the Vote Centers are open until 7 pm. Voters may cast their ballot at any one of the following locations:
ARAPAHOE: Arapahoe Charter School Building- 445 Little Wind River Bttm. Rd.
ETHETE: Wyoming Indian High School Gym- 638 Blue Sky Hwy—MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED
FT WASHAKIE: Ft. Washakie School Gym- 90 Ft. Washakie School Rd.
KINNEAR: Kinnear Fire Hall-11521 Hwy 26
LANDER: Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse- 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.
RIVERTON: Fremont Center-1010 Fairgrounds Dr.
SHOSHONI: Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center-214 E. 2nd St.
DUBOIS: Dubois Headwaters Community Arts Center-20 Stalnaker St.
Don’t forget to bring an ID:
- Wyoming Driver’s License or ID Card
- Tribal ID Card
- Unexpired US Passport
- US Military Card
- DL or ID Card from Another State
- University of Wyoming Student ID
- Wyoming Community College Student ID
- Wyoming Public School Student ID
- Unexpired Medicare Insurance Card
- Unexpired Medicaid Insurance Card
The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.
