Volunteers remove barbed wire to help with migration in the Dubois Badlands

(Dubois, WY) – Volunteers recently removed close to a mile of unneeded barbed wire fencing in the Dubois Badlands Wilderness Study Area, the Bureau of Land Management said Thursday.

The fence was no longer needed by the grazing permittee and removing it improves wilderness characteristics and wildlife migrations in this critical area, according to BLM. h/t Jared Oakleaf, BLM

“We had 15 volunteers and they all worked extremely hard,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Jared Oakleaf. “Their appreciation and sense of stewardship toward their public lands is contagious.”

h/t Jared Oakleaf, BLM