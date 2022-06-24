Volunteers remove barbed wire to help with migration in the Dubois Badlands

Amanda Fehring
h/t Jared Oakleaf, BLM

(Dubois, WY) – Volunteers recently removed close to a mile of unneeded barbed wire fencing in the Dubois Badlands Wilderness Study Area, the Bureau of Land Management said Thursday.

The fence was no longer needed by the grazing permittee and removing it improves wilderness characteristics and wildlife migrations in this critical area, according to BLM.

“We had 15 volunteers and they all worked extremely hard,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Jared Oakleaf. “Their appreciation and sense of stewardship toward their public lands is contagious.”

This fence pull was conducted by the BLM Lander Field Office, in partnership with Wyoming Wilderness Association, Friends of Dubois Badlands, and the National Bighorn Sheep Center.

