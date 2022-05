(Riverton, WY) – Volunteers are needed for the Memorial Day “Avenue of Flags” set-up and take down on Riverton’s Main Street and Federal Boulevard.

Set-up is happening on Saturday, May 28th at 6 am (meet at the REACH Foundation) and take down is at 4 pm on Monday, May 30th.

At least 2-3 trucks with volunteers are needed and set-up is expected to take about 1.5 hours, depending on the amount of help.

Call 307-463-0963 with any questions.