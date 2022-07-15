Visit the Lander Valley Farmers Market this Saturday!

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, July 16 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.

What are garlic scapes, and what can you do with them?

Garlic scapes are the tender stem and flower bud of a hardneck garlic plant. Scapes grow out of the garlic bulb, then coil. When harvested, they look like long, curly green beans. Garlic scapes taste like a blend of onion, scallion and garlic. They are usually milder than an actual garlic bulb. The texture is similar to that of asparagus.

Scapes can be used in an assortment of recipes. They can be used anywhere you might use garlic cloves or scallions. They can be sautéed, pureed, roasted and pickled. They’re great in stir frys or diced and used in omelets, frittatas, soups and salads. They can be eaten cooked or raw. They can also be pickled, then used in salads in place of gherkins or other pickles. Another common use for garlic scapes is in pestos; simply replace basil with raw scapes.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from July 16 to August 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

