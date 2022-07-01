Visit the Lander Valley Farmers Market this Saturday!

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the Lander Valley Farmers Market.

This week’s market takes place at the dirt lot on City Park Drive.

Challenge for Charities

The Lander Valley Farmers Market is participating in this year’s Challenge for Charities. Donate before Sunday, July 10 to be eligible for Challenge for Charities matching funds.

To donate, click HERE. You’ll be given the opportunity to select the organization that will receive your donation. (Lander Valley Farmers Market is on the list.)

You can also mail your contribution to:

Lander Community Foundation

PO Box 1131

Lander, WY 82520

To donate to the Lander Valley Farmers Market, please write “Lander Valley Farmers Market” in the memo line of your check.

Thank you for considering donating!

The Lander Valley Farmers Market is also seeking volunteers to help on July 4 with the Challenge for Charities race. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email [email protected].

Thank you for your continued support of local food producers. The LVFM has been committed to connecting local food to our community for 14 years.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from July 2 to August 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, July 2 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.