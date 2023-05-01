Virginia Grissen

Virginia Ver Lee Atman Grissen, age 92, of Lander, WY, and formerly of Holland, MI, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home.

Virginia was a member of Christ Memorial Church and worked as a Registered Nurse at Holland Hospital for 40 years prior to her retirement. She first enjoyed attending and then leading Bible Study Fellowship throughout her life. She also participated in Prison Ministry Correspondence.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Atman; husband, Harold Grissen; son, Kenneth J. Atman II; and sister, Josephine Vanden Berg.

Virginia is survived by her:

Children

Diana (Kevin) Terpsma of Phillips, WI

Mike (Cheryl) Atman of Lander, WY

Linda Van Hoven of Reidsville, NC

Patricia (Mark) Douma of Minneapolis, MN

Grandchildren

Joshua Atman

Rebecca (Vaughn) Daniels

Matthew Douma

Aleida (Marcus) Vander Brug

5 Great Grandchildren

Sister-in-Law

Judy Atman of Holland

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on May 9 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lander, WY. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland. Graveside committal services are being planned and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lander Pet Connection,120 Chittim Rd, Lander, WY 82520. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home in Holland, and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.