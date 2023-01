(Fremont County, WY) – The following video was shared on the WYDOT District 5 Facebook page on January 17, which shows a herd of elk moving across US 287 / WY 789 near Split Rock east of Jeffrey City.

The video can be viewed here.

“Animals are stressed due to winter; please give them room to move across roadways and watch for animals on the highway,” WYDOT advises.

