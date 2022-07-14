VIDEO: The 2022 American Solar Car Challenge crew leaves Lander, heads to next stop

(Lander, WY) – Participants in the 2022 American Solar Car Challenge stopped in Lander yesterday at the Pioneer Museum as a part of the multi-state tour, and took off for the next stop at 9:00 AM this morning. Starting line for the 2022 American Solar Car Challenge. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The convoy now heads to Pocatello, ID.

Below are some of the solar cars as they made their way out of the Pioneer Museum parking lot this morning.

For more background information on the Solar Car Challenge, check out the recent Coffee Time interviews with Pioneer Museum director Randy Wise.