{Video}: Sensational smellers vote on the ‘In the 10 Collab’ with Wind & Sage Candles

(Riverton, WY) – Have you voted yet? Our first ‘In the 10 Collab’ is with Wind & Sage Candles. We want help in finding the official County 10 Candle. Voting ends on May 1st, and if you can swing into one of these locations below and do some smelling yourself you can vote on your favorite. We have County 10 in Bloom, Sweetwater Sunset, County Fair Confections or Popo Agie Pine. Which one will win?

If you are driving and just want to listen to the hilarity then here it is and on all podcast platforms!