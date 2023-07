(Riverton, WY) – The Shriner’s Parade took to Riverton’s Main Street just after 10 am today, July 6. There were little lion tamers, circus performers, and law enforcement accounted for in the parade along with the Shrine calliope.

Check out the video of the parade below, along with photos. Don't forget about the circus performances happening at 2 pm and 7:30 pm today at the Fremont County Fairgrounds as well! Click here to read our earlier post. h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10