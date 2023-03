(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following video with information on what folks can expect from the incoming weather system that will be mainly affecting western parts of the county the next few days. Here is the latest video briefing for the expected wind and snow across the area over the next few days. #wywx #wyoroadhttps://t.co/5xgWcjJsQj — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 14, 2023

