(Fremont County, WY) – National Weather Service in Riverton meteorologist Chris Hattings has shared the following video for February 13, concerning the incoming winter storm that is set to be in the area through Wednesday. Here is the video briefing for the expected snow, wind and impacts across the area from tonight through Wednesday. #wywx #wyoroadhttps://t.co/Ukf8AtpxUu — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) February 13, 2023

