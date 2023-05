(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following updated video concerning the incoming showers and thunderstorms that could have severe impact in central Wyoming. As promised, here is the video briefing for the possible severe thunderstorms and flooding across portions of the area. #wywx https://t.co/t316vj1D73 — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) May 10, 2023

Advertisement