(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following video briefing about what folks can expect from today’s high winds and the incoming snow making its way into the area this afternoon and evening. Here is the video briefing with details about the expected snow and wind across portions of the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. #wywx #wyoroad https://t.co/790TRIF0qI — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 27, 2022

