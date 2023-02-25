VIDEO: Moose sighted near South 5th Street in Lander

(Lander, WY) – Less than a week after portions of Sinks Canyon trails were shut down due to cow and calf moose sightings in the area, Lander resident Tiffany Hartpence shared the following footage captured on South 5th Street near Gannett Peak Elementary, on the afternoon of Saturday, February 25.



Notices of other sightings were also shared on the Happening in Lander Facebook page, which occurred in the early noon hours on South 4th Street.

While unconfirmed if these are the same moose from the Sinks Canyon closure, as a general reminder, use caution around wildlife, especially those that are protecting calves.

