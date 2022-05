(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Pathfinder High School will be celebrating graduating seniors this upcoming weekend, and in honor of the occasion, were honored with a parade down Main Street Sunday evening.

The LVHS graduation will be Sunday, May 22nd, 1:00 PM, in the Bob Carey Memorial Field House, and Pathfinder’s will be Friday, May 20th, 6:00 PM, in the Pathfinder gym.

Congratulations seniors!