(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton will host the Lander Tigers in a Fremont County rivalry Friday at 6:00 p.m. To add to the drama, it’s also Homecoming week for the Wolverines. County 10 will present a joint broadcast with the Voice of the Wolverines, John Gabrielsen, and the Voice of the Lander Tigers, Wyatt Burichka.

You can catch the game on 105.1 Jack FM and KOVE 1330 AM, 107.7 FM. You can watch the game on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Video was produced by Raelyn Mong.

