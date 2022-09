(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Homecoming Parade took to Main street today, September 23, with students, parents and teachers alike prepping for tonight’s big game. 2022 LVHS Homecoming Parade. h/t Vince Tropea photo 2022 LVHS Homecoming Parade. h/t Vince Tropea photo LMS Sabers showing their Tiger green pride! 2022 LVHS Homecoming Parade. h/t Vince Tropea photo 2022 LVHS Homecoming Parade. h/t Vince Tropea photo



Check out both parts of the parade below!



The Tigers will host the Homecoming game and conference opener against #3 Buffalo, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM, and County 10’s Wyatt Buritchka will be calling the game, which you can also view here.

