(Fremont County, WY) – Following a mostly calm, albeit windy Thursday, a winter storm is expected to move in Friday and affect the area through Monday, followed by Arctic front cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The NWSR shared the following graphics and video about what to expect. #Snow is on the way! ❄️A winter storm is set to impact the area Friday through Monday. Here is a graphic of snow amounts for this evening through early morning Sunday. #wywx

Stay up to date with the latest snowfall forecast using this link: https://t.co/KUX7xHVp9C pic.twitter.com/PqJWCxXRco Advertisement January 26, 2023 Here is the video briefing about the expected snow and bitter cold that will be spreading across the area. #wywx #wyoroad

