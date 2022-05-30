Veterans honored at Lake View Cemetery in Shoshoni Amanda Fehring May 30, 2022 (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Shoshoni, WY) – Flags were placed on each veteran’s grave and military flags were flown this Memorial Day at Lake View Cemetery in Shoshoni. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Related Posts Hudson Memorial Day 2022 services honor the fallen; Mayor proclaims May 30 as Dessie Bebout Day Vince Tropea - Riverton Memorial Day Service: “They live in our hearts.” Carol Harper - Photos: Memorial Day ceremonies held in Fort Washakie Wyoming Indian High School celebrated 50th graduating class Sunday Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary mural contest entries on display at Memorial Day lunch; voting open Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverton canceled Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!