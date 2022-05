The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering a benefits clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Frank B. Wise Business Center, 3 Ethete Road in Fort Washakie.

The event will include resources for local veterans, dependents, and survivors.

For more information contact Lyle Wadda at 349-0015 or [email protected], or Peter Vicaire at 612-588-7744 or [email protected].

