Vet Healing Adventures happening in Lysite this weekend

(Lysite, WY) – The new local nonprofit Vet Healing Adventures will be hosting a Veteran hunt and community dinner this weekend in Lysite.

Everyone is invited to the community dinner, which begins at around 5:30 pm. It will be held at the Lysite Fire Hall, 30 Wyoming Street.

Formed last winter, VHA is taking the place of Hunting with Heroes in Lysite, although they have similar missions, shared Larry Allen.

“A great group of volunteers and guides, and without all those folks and landowner tag donations, we couldn’t do it,” he said.

An estimated 22 Veterans will be joining the hunt this year. They begin to arrive on Thursday.

