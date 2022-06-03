‘Velveeta Vandals’ strike again in Lander

(Lander, WY) – Several Lander residents woke up once again to find their vehicle’s had been cheesed, in what folks are calling a situation that is not gouda.

The Lander Police Department (LPD) received one report of the Velveeta vandalism late Thursday night, where it was discovered that there were “several cars with cheese and silly string on them.” h/t Vince Tropea photo

The report states there are no suspects at this time, and did not indicate if there were multiple vandals, or if they were acting provolone.

While some residents feel this is nacho problem, others are feta up with the constant pranks, and hope the vandals asiago and find something better to do with their time.

Apologies for the cheesey article 10’rs, and jokes aside, please remind your kiddos that wasting food for a prank, especially during times of food insecurity, is not a joke, nor is vandalism of public and private property.