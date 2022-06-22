Vanlife event starts Thursday in Hudson, with weekend excursions throughout Fremont County

A Journal of Lost Time Vanlife event begins Thursday in Hudson, bringing hundreds of travelers to Fremont County for a busy weekend of excursions throughout the area.

“The purpose of the event is to really showcase our entire community,” Wind River Visitors Council executive director Helen Wilson said. “It’s really a countywide event, and there’s a lot of people involved. …

“Everybody (is) showing off what they have in their community.”

Showing off

The schedule for the Wind River Rally features offerings from local businesses, trips to area landmarks, and public events, starting with the Lander Presents concert at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lander City Park.

On Friday there’s yoga, mountain biking, and tours to Castle Gardens, the National Museum of Military Vehicles, the Riverton Rendezvous Site, and Eagle Bronze Inc. – all leading up to the Taste of Riverton event at 6 p.m. featuring local cuisine and live music at Riverton City Park.

Throughout the weekend, vanlifers can also experience hot air balloon rides in Riverton, rock climbing at Wind Iris, hiking in Sinks Canyon State Park, visits to the South Pass City State Historic Site, and tours at the local museums.

The vanlifers will participate in a Riverwalk cleanup event at 8 a.m. Saturday in keeping with their “leave no trace” philosophy, then at 3:30 p.m. there will be a Downtown Hudson Happy Hour that includes a kickball tournament.

Lost Places

Wilson said the Journal of Lost Time has come to Fremont County before – they brought some “influencers” on a backpacking trip in the Wind River Mountains – and “we had a great experience working with them.”

This is the first Vanlife event Fremont County has hosted, however, and Wilson said she is “pretty excited about it.”

The gathering is part of the Journal of Lost Time Lost Places series celebrating “gathering in beautiful places.”

“It’s just people who have vans and want to explore,” Wilson said. “It’s bringing people here to really experience all of our community – all of our towns and all of our cities and outdoors and indoor places. … We’ve really tried to make it a really complete event, (and) I think it’ll be really good.”

For more information call the WRVC at 332-5546.