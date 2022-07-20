UW’s Upward Bound TRIO Program receives five-year grant

The Upward Bound program, housed in the University of Wyoming’s Student Educational Opportunity (SEO) office, recently received a five-year, $2.8 million TRIO grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant was awarded to UW’s Upward Bound program from among more than 1,600 proposals submitted nationally. It will allow UW to continue to provide college access and academic preparation services throughout Wyoming.

UW’s Upward Bound program helps low-income and first-generation students complete high school and prepares them to enter college and graduate from baccalaureate degree programs. Upward Bound staff members — located in Casper, Cheyenne, Fremont County and Laramie — provide services to 105 program participants each year. The participants are selected from among 16 target schools located across four Wyoming counties and the Wind River Reservation.

During the school year, staff members conduct academic enrichments; coordinate individual and group tutoring; provide college entrance exam preparation and financial aid/scholarship application assistance; and offer workshops to familiarize parents with college admissions and financial aid processes.

Upward Bound also conducts a six-week summer program on the UW campus for participants to complete rigorous coursework and a scientific research project. A select number of graduating seniors also can earn six UW credits before college entry by participating in the Upward Bound Summer Bridge Program.

According to recent data, Upward Bound participants enroll in college at a rate that is 30 percent higher than program-eligible nonparticipants at high schools served by the program.

For more information about UW’s Upward Bound program, visit www.uwyo.edu/seo/upward-bound; call (307) 766-6189; email [email protected]; or visit the SEO office in Room 330 of Knight Hall.