UW student, LVHS grad receives John P. Ellbogen Outstanding Graduate Assistant Teaching award

(Laramie, WY) – University of Wyoming student and Lander Valley High School (LVHS) graduate Sydney Polson was recently named as a recipient of the John P. Ellbogen Outstanding Graduate Assistant Teaching award.

“This award is the University’s highest honor conferred for graduate student teaching,” the announcement post states. “The award is a testament to Polson’s extraordinary dedication to effectively reaching and challenging her students.”

Polson will graduate with my MS in Exercise Physiology in May, and went on to say that she is “very honored to have received this award.”

“To me, this means recognition for my commitment to student success and hard work both in and out of the classroom.”

“Working with strong mentors was the best indicator of my own success. Learning from and watching the faculty at K&H has been instrumental in modeling effective teaching,” she added. “I also took several techniques from the ECTL programs and used their tools to make my classrooms and labs engaging for students.”

“This award provides me with the financial means to garner more certifications and opens doors for me to become a successful practitioner in the future,” Ploson went on to tell County 10. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have taught in the division of Kinesiology and worked closely with so many students.”

“These mentorship opportunities have been the most rewarding of my graduate experience.”

Congratulations Sydney and to all Fremont County graduates doing great things!